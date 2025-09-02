The Houthi terrorist organization launched two missiles early on Tuesday morning at Israel, but they landed and exploded in Saudi Arabia.

At the same time, the Houthi-affiliated television channel al-Masira reported that the terror organization's foreign office called on the UN to "force Israel to obey international law."

"Israel attacked the Prime Minister and other cabinet members," the letter to the UN stated. "The silence of the international community encourages it in this dangerous escalation, which threatens security and stability.

"Yemen's stance is in line with international law and comes after the international community failed to stop the genocide in Gaza. Yemen's stance will continue to remain strong until the end of the aggression and the removal of the siege. Our government will do its job and provide service to the Yemeni nation."

On Monday, the IAF intercepted a UAV that was launched from Yemen toward Israel over the Sinai Peninsula.

Yemeni outlets had reported a number of UAV launches; however, only one was identified, and as mentioned, it was intercepted. The Houthi terrorists often inflate the number of UAVs and missiles launched as well as their successes.

The launch followed the funeral for Houthi terrorist Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and additional terrorist ministers who were eliminated with him in an Israeli airstrike last Thursday.