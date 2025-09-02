תיעוד מתקיפת תשתיות צבאיות ומחבלים דובר צה"ל

In a joint activity of the 99th Division and the ISA over the past month, dozens of terrorists who operated to carry out terrorist activities against IDF troops in the northern and central Gaza Strip were eliminated.

As part of the operation, the terrorist Ahmad Abu Deif, who since 2024 had served as deputy company commander in the Zeitoun Battalion, was eliminated. In his role, he planned, orchestrated, and carried out dozens of plots and ambushes against IDF troops.

Additionally, he worked to recruit additional terrorists into the Hamas terrorist organization.

In another operation, the terrorist Taleb Sidqi Taleb Abu Atiwi, commander of a Nukhba team who infiltrated into Israeli territory on October 7th, was eliminated.

In addition, an Air Force aircraft, directed by the 990th Fire Brigade and in cooperation with maneuvering forces, struck and destroyed military structures in the Shuja’iyya and Zeitoun areas, which served as meeting points for Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists to plan terror activities against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.