Officers from the Jerusalem District Police Central Unit arrested two residents of central Israel in their 30s on suspicion of trafficking dangerous narcotics.

While operating at a shopping center, the detectives noticed the two individuals who aroused suspicion. Upon searching the individuals' bags, the detectives found half a kilogram (approx. one pound) of cocaine, in a quantity that is not for personal use, along with a large sum of cash.

According to the police, the detectives were shocked to find out that one of the suspects is a preschool teacher in central Israel. The two were taken for questioning at the Jerusalem District's Youth and Exposure Unit.

On Tuesday, the suspects will be brought before a judge who will hear the police's request for custody until the end of the investigation.

The police noted that "the fight against crimes of growing, distributing, and trafficking drugs continues, and we will work to bring those involved to justice.