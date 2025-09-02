Palestinian Arab media are reporting that IDF forces arrested Hebron Mayor Tayseer Abu Sneineh. According to the reports, IDF forces raided his home in the city on Monday night, conducted searches, and detained him for interrogation.

Abu Sneineh has been serving as Mayor of Hebron since 2017, after being elected on the Fatah ticket.

In the past, he was convicted in Israel for his role in a 1980 shooting attack in the city that murdered six Israelis. He served in prison and was released as part of a prisoner deal.

The IDF has yet to address the arrest or the reason for it.