The IDF on Tuesday published the findings of the operational inquiry into the battle at Camp Yiftah on October 7th, 2023.

The inquiry team determined that by quickly reaching the base's gate, the soldiers from the 77th Battalion who were in the area prevented the enemy from capturing Camp Yiftah. The arrival of additional troops and senior commanders helped stop an additional infiltration into the camp and restored operational control in it. The conduct of the battalion commander, the operations command center, and the lookouts during the day helped control and stabilize the situation.

Nine soldiers fell in the attack on Camp Yiftah.

The inquiry was led by Colonel (Res.) Yaron Sitbon and additional inquiry team members.

It took approximately a year and included interviews and conversations with soldiers and commanders who were present and fought at the camp on the day of the attack. During the process, the inquiry team collected radio recordings, reenactments, observations, security camera footage, and a variety of intelligence material.

The inquiry aimed to present a clear picture of what occurred on October 7th at Camp Yiftah. The IDF noted that due to the difficult and complex circumstances, the inquiry may have inaccuracies, and additional details may be discovered in the future.

The investigation is an operational military inquiry focusing on the sequence of events, the conduct of the battle, and the actions of the military forces. The battle at Camp Yiftach was one focal point among dozens of combat zones during the surprise attack on October 7. The infiltration of thousands of terrorists into dozens of locations simultaneously was the main factor that hindered the security forces from reaching the battle sites.

Camp Yiftah is located in the jurisdiction of the Gaza Division's Northern Regional Brigade. Leading up to the surprise attack, the 7th Armoured Brigade's 77th Battalion operated in the area, with Camp Yiftah serving as its jurisdictional command base.

At 05:30, the battalion deployed in the area as part of the Dawn Readiness procedure, which was conducted in line with the commands and per the situational assessment at that moment.

At 06:29, the Hamas terrorist organization launched a comprehensive volley of fire from the Gaza Strip on the communities of the Western Negev, including the IDF bases and camps in the area. Under the cover of the fire, the terrorists invaded Israeli territory using hang gliders, ground vehicles, and on foot. Within minutes, the area and the area's soldiers were under a well-organized assault, with the battalion being at a significant numerical disadvantage.