IDF soldiers in Judea and SamariaIDF Spokesperson's Unit

On Monday evening, during an operation in the Palestinian Arab village of Tamun in Samaria, IDF and Yamam (elite counter-terrorism unit) forces opened fire on a wanted terrorist, a member of a cell planning a terror attack.

While the operation was underway, a private vehicle approached the forces. Believing the vehicle posed a threat, the forces opened fire. Three passengers, all from the same family, were injured in the incident.

Among the injured was the wanted suspect, a member of the Palestinian Authority's security apparatus, who was seriously wounded. His wife and daughter, who were also in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries.