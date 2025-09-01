After opening the school year at the Begin school in Nof HaGalil, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting on Monday at the municipality building with heads of local authorities in the North, along with acting Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office Drorit Steinmetz and the Coalition Whip MK Ofir Katz.

Taking part in the meeting were Nof HaGalil Mayor, Ronen Plot; Afula Mayor, Avi Elkabetz; Migdal HaEmek Mayor, Yaki Ben Haim; Tiberias Mayor, Yossi Nava; Karmiel Mayor, Moshe Kuninsky; the appointed head of municipality for Nazareth, Yaakov Efrati; and head of the Jezreel Valley Regional Council, Shlomit Shichor Reichman.

"I'm here on the first day of the school year at Nof HaGalil. Look at the magnificent view. I went to the first grade, and I was so excited to see the children, the teachers, the assistants, and the principal. They are quite simply doing sacred work. It's wonderful to see the children. They are coming and starting their life," Netanyahu stated.

The Prime Minister added, "We know, however, that we have other important missions. The most important mission, in a sense, has been completed, because on this day, here in the Galilee, where there was a great exodus of people at the beginning of the war, there is now a great return. 95% of the Galilee children have returned for their school studies, including in the communities adjacent to the border. This is a tremendous achievement, just tremendous. And it was accomplished owing also to the resilience of the Galilee residents and the local authority heads. They stood their ground, they received the residents and helped them, and now in fact everything is being restored."

He concluded: "We talked a lot here about the things that need to be done for the Galilee: adding fast transportation lanes, adding construction, removing bureaucracy, adding infrastructure, and employment. I want young couples to come here; they refer to it as 'Tuscany,' but it's not really Tuscany — it came before Tuscany, it's the Land of the Bible, the land of our heritage. There are wonderful things here. God willing, we are going to develop the Galilee in leaps and bounds".