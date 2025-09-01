Are Israelis wandering around southern Lebanon? At least some local villagers believe they are.

The pro-Hezbollah al-Akhbar newspaper reported on Monday that there are repetitive incidents where what they refer to as "enemy forces," both in uniform and in civilian clothes, cross the border and walk past Lebanese military checkpoints and outposts without being stopped.

However, according to the report's descriptions, these "infiltrators" do not engage in hostile activity, but rather act more like tourists.

According to a resident of Marjayoun, a village approximately seven kilometers away from the Israeli border, quoted by al-Akhbar, a local restaurant owner was shocked when four individuals who had lunch at the establishment asked to pay in shekels. According to the report, military intelligence later interrogated the restaurant owner about hosting the alleged Israelis, to which he responded that he only realized they were Israelis when they asked for the bill.

In another incident mentioned in the report, uniformed IDF soldiers entered the town of Burj al-Moulouk, near the Israeli town of Metula, and purchased four cups of coffee from the owner of a shop. They continued on their way without being stopped by anyone.