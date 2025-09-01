Hundreds gathered on Monday afternoon in the Kfar Ma'as cemetery to pay final respects to Idan Shtivi, who was murdered in the October 7th Massacre and whose body was taken by Hamas terrorists from Gaza and recovered by the IDF and Shin Bet last week. At 5:00 p.m. (Israel time), Ilan Weiss, whose body was recovered with Idan's, will be laid to rest.

The funeral procession left Rishon Lezion and passed several locations where a large number of citizens paid their final respects to Idan.

"I wanted to thank everyone for honoring a hero of Israel," his father, Eli, stated. "It turns out, from the last story we heard on Saturday, that Idan was a real hero. Idan was a hero with the soul of a bird. And just as he respected the people of Israel and the land of Israel, so do we respect him."

credit: ערוץ 7

