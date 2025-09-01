An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in Houston, Texas, over the weekend after participating in a prank known as "ding-dong-ditch" - a game in which someone rings a house's doorbell and runs away.

The incident occurred Saturday night in the Clinton Park neighborhood on the east side of the city at around 11 p.m. According to reports, the boy was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital in critical condition by local emergency crews, where he was pronounced dead.

At this point, one person has been arrested on suspicion of involvement but was later released, and the investigation is ongoing. Police said no charges have yet been filed in the case.

The "Ding-Dong-Ditch" game is gaining renewed popularity on social media, especially on TikTok, but it has already led to violent incidents in the past: In California, a man was convicted of murder after running over three teenagers who rang his doorbell, and in Virginia, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting dead teenagers who performed a similar prank.