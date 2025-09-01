*Another "normal" morning begins with terror. Yehuda awakens in a cold sweat from a vivid nightmare. His throat is closing, and his heart is racing, as he struggles to realize where he is. Tears stream down his face.

With tremendous will and patience, he closes his eyes and calms his breathing. Twenty minutes later, he can stand and walk out his bedroom door.

A face appears in the hallway: "Daddy, I can't reach the cornflakes. Can you help me?"

This is the reality for thousands of IDF heroes who returned home from Gaza. They saw horrors no one should ever see, lost friends, and carried other soldiers to safety. They had no idea that it would change them forever.

These moments - a child's simple request for help with breakfast - become monumental challenges when you're battling invisible wounds from war.

Doctors say these heroes need intensive, ongoing therapy to heal - not only for themselves, but for the future of the children who depend on them.

Without proper treatment, the trauma doesn't just affect the soldier. It impacts entire families. Children watch their fathers struggle. Parents fight battles that never truly end.

Shomrei Yisroel has launched an emergency campaign providing professional therapy for these heroes. This is how we say "thank you" to those who risked everything for our protection.

(*Based on true events)