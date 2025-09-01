A devastating fire has left the Aharoni family of Elad completely homeless, with twelve family members now living in cramped temporary housing after their apartment was destroyed beyond repair.

The blaze erupted in the middle of the night while the father was away from home. Tragedy was averted when the family's 14-year-old son detected smoke and immediately awakened his nine siblings, leading them all to safety in what local residents are calling a miraculous escape.

By the time fire crews arrived on scene, the apartment was engulfed in flames. The family's entire belongings—beds, clothing, furniture, children's toys, and all personal possessions—were reduced to ash. The structure sustained total damage and remains uninhabitable.

The parents and their ten children, including a newborn infant and a child with special needs, are currently residing in a small two-bedroom rental unit. Picture this: twelve people crammed into two bedrooms, children wearing the same clothes for days, no proper beds to sleep in. Living conditions are severely constrained, creating ongoing hardship that no child should endure.

Recovery requires replacing everything from scratch. These children need beds to sleep in tonight, clothes to wear tomorrow, and hope for their future. Essential needs include beds for twelve family members, clothing for all children, major appliances, such as refrigerator and washing machine, and extensive repairs to render the apartment habitable once again.

Chief Rabbi of Elad, Harav Shlomo Zalman Grossman, has issued an urgent community appeal recognizing the family's dire circumstances.

"The local tzedaka fund has established a united fund to help this broken family and to rehabilitate them and their home," Rabbi Grossman stated. "All who participate in and support this great mitzvah will be blessed from Above with abundant blessing and success, both materially and spiritually, and will be saved from all troubles, distress, and harm."

The psychological impact on the Aharoni children has been devastating. A newborn without proper crib, a special needs child without familiar comforts, eight other children who lost everything they knew as home.

Having lost their home and all familiar possessions in a single night, the children are struggling to adjust while yearning to return to stability and security.

Community response has been immediate, with local organizations establishing an emergency relief fund to assist the family's complete rehabilitation. Given the scope of loss—ten children affected, including vulnerable family members—every contribution represents meaningful progress toward restoring this family's foundation.

These children have suffered enough. They need beds tonight, clothes tomorrow, hope for their future. Don't let another day pass - donate now and be the answer to their prayers.