Following reports of Prime Minister Netanyahu's statement in the cabinet that the deal is off the table, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters issued their response.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu, who initially advanced the strategy of phased releases rather than a comprehensive deal, is now opposing the very agreement he supported. The truth is now clear: this isn't negotiation tactics, it's deliberate obstruction designed to prevent the deal," they stated.

The response continued to say that, "There is a concrete proposal that Hamas has indicated willingness to accept - a framework that could serve as the basis for an agreement to bring home every hostage and end the war. Rejecting it outright places our soldiers and our hostages in jeopardy."

"Forty-eight hostages remain held by Hamas terrorists in tunnels after nearly two years in captivity. They could be with their families this holiday season, or laid to rest in their homeland with dignity. Every missed opportunity to advance a deal prolongs their suffering and deepens Israel’s national wound," they concluded.