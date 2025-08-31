Dana Stavi, a friend of Sergeant first-class (Res.) Ariel Lubliner, who fell in Gaza, spoke to Kan Reshet Bet about Lubliner, who he was and her heartbreaking feelings about the loss.

Stavi, who serves as a community coordinator at the Neve Tzedek Center, where Lubliner volunteered after immigrating to Israel from Brazil a decade ago, said, "He was so energetic and connected quickly to everyone. As a new immigrant, it takes a lot of strength to acclimate and become Israeli - and he really had that in him."

She later described the difficulties he faced, "It's tough living alone as a new immigrant. You need a lot of willpower to cope, to earn a living, and find a place to live. Now it is our duty as Israelis to think about the family he left behind and embrace them in every way."

She recalled the moment she learned of his death, "I was sitting in front of the television and I saw 'Cleared for publication' with a familiar face - and my heart broke. I am really hurting for him, mostly because of the path he took and what he left behind."

Staff Sergeant (res.) Ariel Lubliner, 34, from Kiryat Bialik, a soldier in the Logistics Battalion 6036, 36th Division, was killed in Gaza by gunfire, apparently by friendly fire. He was the 900th soldier killed in the Gaza war.

Lubliner left behind his wife, Barbara, a nine-month-old son and family. He immigrated to Israel from Brazil, and a decade ago he met his wife, who had immigrated from Spain, at Kibbutz Naan. The two married seven years ago, and after winning the 'Mechir Lamishtaken' lottery they moved to the Neot Afek neighborhood in Kiryat Bialik.

Since October 7 Lubliner had been called up to reserve duty in several extended stints. Today he was supposed to finish the last reserve stint to which he was called in June. He and his wife planned to fly for a family vacation to Brazil, where his family lives.