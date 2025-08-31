Ministers received a message this morning (Sunday) regarding a change in the location of the government meeting, which will take place today in a secured location. The meeting of the political-security cabinet scheduled for this afternoon has also been moved to a secure location.

The decision was made following the recent assassinations carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip and in Yemen.

Earlier today, Palestinian sources confirmed that the spokesman for Hamas’s military wing, Abu Obaida, was killed in an airstrike yesterday in the city of Gaza. The news was reported by Al Arabiya and Al Hadath channels, but Hamas has yet to officially confirm his death.

According to reports, the bombing targeted a hideout in the Rimal neighborhood, where over ten people were killed.

Meanwhile, the Houthis in Yemen announced that Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi was killed last Thursday in an attack in Sanaa, along with several senior ministers including the Foreign Minister, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Welfare and Labor, and the Minister of Youth and Sports. Among the dead were also the Secretary of the Government, the Deputy Interior Minister, and two of the Prime Minister's deputies.

According to additional reports, it is unclear whether Houthi Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari and Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi were killed. The attack targeted the military leadership of the Houthis, which also included senior officials who had previously escaped Israeli assassination attempts.