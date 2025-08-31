הרב ליאו די בהר הבית אברהם עובדיה

Rabbi Leo Dee, who lost his wife and two daughters in a terror attack, visited the Temple Mount on Sunday ahead of his wedding later in the day.

During the visit, Rabbi Dee wrapped tefillin (phylacteries). In response, police detained him.

The bereaved father and widower was taken for a hearing, after which the police ruled that he would be banned from the Temple Mount for one week. The ruling states that there is an option to extend the ban for up to six months.

Rabbi Dee lost his wife, Lucy, and two of his daughters, Maia and Rina, in a terror attack in the Jordan Valley in April 2023. Lucy was severely wounded in the attack and fought for her life for several days until she succumbed to her wounds. He recently announced his engagement to Aliza Teplitsky, and the two are set to wed later in the day.