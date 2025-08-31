תיעוד התקיפה צילום: באדיבות המצלם

In 2019, three Jews who served as observers for the Likud party in northern Israel were attacked after arriving to vote at an accessible polling station in Umm al-Fahm.

The assailants attempted to lynch them, forcing them to flee the city. The police opened an investigation and arrested several suspects, but about a year ago, the prosecution decided to close the case - despite clear documentation of the attack. The Honenu organization filed an appeal against the decision.

Attorney Chaim Bleicher, representing the victims, described the severity of the case in the submitted appeal: "On April 9, 2019 several people in Umm al-Fahm attacked the appellants as they tried to exercise their right to vote at the polling station in the Al-Munatbi school in the city. The appellants, who served as observers and were not at the polling station in their area of residence, needed to vote close to the closing time and were directed to an 'accessible polling station.'

When they arrived at the location, they were detained by a police officer who took their identification and began to check them. During this time, many minority members gathered around them, intimidating them, and some even physically assaulted them."

The three observers fled in their car, but during their escape they were repeatedly blocked by cars and motorcycles. "Then a nightmare journey began as they tried to escape through the city's roads. At some point, they encountered a traffic jam and had to stop. The assailants got out of the vehicle, attacked the appellants' car with clubs and smashed the windshield. They felt their lives were in danger but managed to escape again. Later, at the al-Ayun junction, their car was again blocked and they were again attacked, beaten and objects thrown at them."

According to Adv. Bleicher, part of the incident was recorded on security cameras and some of the suspects even confessed to involvement in the attack, but the Attorney General's Office closed the case. "This is a shocking event in which more and more members of minorities are joining forces in a life-threatening pursuit and unbridled rampage with the aim of lynching Jews. However, due to the driver's resourcefulness and miraculously, the victims were saved. None of those present bothered to call the police, and the policeman at the scene did not act to help. We are determined and demand that the terrorists be punished."