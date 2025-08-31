The Israeli Security Cabinet will convene on Sunday evening to approve the military plan to take control of Gaza City.

A diplomatic source cited by Ma’ariv emphasized ahead of the meeting that “at this stage, only the military maneuver is on the table; previous frameworks for a hostage deal or ceasefire are no longer relevant.”

The source added that if a deal is reached, it would include all hostages, both the living and the deceased.

According to the source, at this point, “there is no indication that Hamas is willing to discuss conditions for ending the war,” and therefore no preparations are being made for possible negotiations or the formation of an Israeli team.