The IDF announced on Friday that, over the past week, with the direction of the Southern Command and the Intelligence Directorate, it struck and eliminated the Head of the “Palestine District” of the ISIS terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, Muhammad Abd al-Aziz Abu Zubaida, in the area of Bureij.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, Abu Zubaida held the most senior position within the ISIS terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. He was responsible for determining policy, planning, and overseeing the execution of the ISIS terrorist organization’s activities in Judea and Samaria, the Gaza Strip, and the Sinai Peninsula.

“The ISIS terrorist organization actively participated in fighting against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip, and was also involved in transferring combat equipment, as well as raising significant terror funds from Judea and Samaria into the Gaza Strip,” said the statement.

“The IDF will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip,” it clarified.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)