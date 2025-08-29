Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the announcement from Britain, France, and Germany (E3) regarding the activation of the "snapback" mechanism to restore sanctions against Iran, stating that it is an important and significant step.

He stated, "Iran will now resort to its typical deception and delay tactics to buy time."

Bennett emphasized that "the next 30 days are crucial: either a complete dismantling of the nuclear threat and terrorism or devastating sanctions." He added, "Unless Iran completely dismantles its nuclear weapons and ballistic and cruise missile programs and ends its terrorism strategy - sanctions must be fully reinstated without delay."

"No enrichment. No reprocessing. No missiles threatening us. No support for terrorism. Anything less than that is surrender, and surrender will only ensure a much greater crisis in the future," he concluded.