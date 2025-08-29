Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara clarified on Friday morning that enforcement rules must be implemented against draft evaders seeking to travel to Uman.

“A framework whose purpose is to avoid exercising law enforcement powers against those obligated to enlist, who fail to do so and thereby violate their duty under the Security Service Law, whether at the airport or at border crossings, is contrary to the law,” Baharav-Miara stated.

She added that “Such avoidance contradicts the state’s duty to enforce the draft obligation equally. Neither the government nor any of its ministers has the authority to establish a framework whose meaning is intervention in law enforcement activity as described, or to instruct enforcement authorities to refrain from exercising their powers.”

A senior figure in the haredi parties responded: “The Attorney General proves she is the source of the problem. She wants to create division and chaos among the people, and unfortunately, that is where things are indeed heading. Netanyahu’s greatest failure is his Attorney General, whom he cannot even manage to push aside.”