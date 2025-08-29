As part of its preparations to expand combat operations in the Gaza Strip's central camps and Gaza City, the IDF has decided to cancel the daily humanitarian tactical pauses.

The IDF wrote in a statement on Friday that in accordance with the situational assessment and the directives from the political echelon, starting today (Friday), at 10:00, the local tactical pause in military activity will not apply to the area of Gaza City, which constitutes a dangerous combat zone."

The IDF stated that it will continue to support humanitarian efforts alongside ongoing maneuvering and offensive operations against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the state of Israel.