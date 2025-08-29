Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matarare Co-Chairs of the Sovereignty Movement

The murderous pogrom of October 7 shook us all. Hundreds were murdered, thousands injured and abducted — a horror that demonstrates what happens when an enemy is allowed to grow and thrive next to our home.

And the world? Instead of standing with justice and morality, with Israel — whose citizens were victims of brutal terror — it returns, like a dog to its vomit, to falsely accuse Israel of starving enemy civilians, of genocide, colonialism, and whatever else their malicious imagination can conjure.

These accusations provide fertile ground for the growth of virulent and aggressive antisemitism against Jews on American campuses, in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the UK, and the rest of Europe, where fingers are pointed at us and they pressure us to retreat and grant the enemy a victory in the form of a terror state in the heart of our only homeland.

Israel’s agreements to transfer food and logistical aid to the enemy's civilians — despite Hamas hijacking it; our willingness to withdraw from areas where our best sons fought and many were killed or wounded; and the unprecedented "humanitarian tweezers" warfare conducted with inexplicable concern for the enemy’s civilians — none of it has helped. Time and again, Israel is pushed toward surrender.

In the face of all this, we should have stood tall and declared, “This is our home, this is our land,” and made it clear that those who rise to destroy us must be struck first. Instead, we left a vacuum in front of our accusers — a vacuum perceived as weakness, inviting more terror and harsher pressure.

To you, Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, we appeal: respond with a Zionist, moral, and just answer like no other:

At this moment, when all Likud ministers are calling to apply Israeli sovereignty over all the Land of Israel, when a large and overwhelming majority in the Knesset supports this call, and when the Likud Central Committee unanimously voted for sovereignty in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley back in 2017 — you have the power to act, to create a strategically and historically meaningful shift, and to answer the people’s voice.

We must not wait for the UN to recognize a fictional terrorist Palestinian Arab state. Applying sovereignty after such a distorted recognition would be seen as a punishment or a political reaction — not as a principled, national, and identity-based declaration. Preempting the nations with our own sovereign step would practically nullify their declarations and recognitions.

It’s likely the world will react, condemn, criticize — just as it did when we applied sovereignty to all of Jerusalem and to the Golan Heights. We frightened ourselves, and some tried to frighten us — but reality proved that the world stayed in place, and with every such move, Israel only grew stronger, its international standing rising.

We recall the words of our late friend Geula Cohen, the great high priestess of the Land of Israel:

“I prefer sovereignty in Jerusalem with embassies in Tel Aviv than embassies in Jerusalem without sovereignty.”

Her words must still echo today. Let us stand firm, apply full sovereignty over our land, and thereby stop eating the "rotten fish" of antisemitism — and also ensure we are not expelled from the city, nor allow the establishment of a Palestinian Arab one on our ruins.

This phrase — "eating rotten fish and being expelled from the city" — comes from a well-known Jewish parable. In the story, a man is given three options for punishment: eat rotten fish, suffer a lashing, or be banished. Trying to avoid harsher punishment, he chooses to eat the fish — but he cannot bear it, so he is whipped and when that pain is unbearable, he is expelled from the city. The parable illustrates how attempts at appeasement often lead to enduring not only the humiliation, but also the very consequences one hoped to avoid.

The message is clear: Israel must stop compromising in the hope of placating an international community that continues to condemn it regardless. Instead, we must act with strength, clarity, and sovereignty.