Once again I feel actual physical pain brought on by politics. The first time was when the Senate Majority Leader at the time, Charles Schumer (D-NY) knelt in the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall for thug George Floyd during the Black Lives Matter protests. Whether or not Schumer got the memo that Jews Don't Kneel, I doubt the self-ascribed Guardian of Israel cared. The man does what he wants, despite what the Sages in his 'tribe' have codified. Would he also take a knee for Anti-Zionist Roger Waters of Pink Floyd if asked?

And in true form, once the ballots for NYS Assemblyman Mamdani (D-36) called victory in New York's Democratic Mayoral Primary, Schumer was only too glad to offer his spiel as such:

"He ran an impressive campaign that connected with New Yorkers about affordability, fairness and opportunity, adding he looks forward to getting together soon."

Schumer, who rose from Congressman to Senator to Majority Leader then Minority Leader then Majority Leader then Minority Leader again with the Republican Presidential victory of 2024 remains the highest ranking Jew in Congress. But when it comes to common sense vs. a self-indoctrinated interstellar where he's the star, Schumer needs an intervention. I fear he's not keeping the faith.

And it's not just him. NY Rep. Dan Goldman (D-10thD) also toasted Mamdani post victory, saying "He had an energized campaign." Then there's Schumer and Goldman's cohort on Capitol Hill NY Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-12thD) who took no time endorsing Mamdani, calling the latter's win "a seismic election." Rounding out the disgrace is NYC Comptroller Brad Lander who was also a candidate for Mayor, then cross-endorsed with Mamdani.

My beef with the above politicos of the Jewish persuasion and the Jewish voters for Mamdani isn't that he's Muslim. Still, if the man chooses obedience, praying five times a day from a book instructing the reader to "seek a Jew behind a rock and tree to harm him", it's a given that this mayoral hopeful was deprived of a "Fun with Dick and Jane" primer while a youth in Kampala.

What his videos and orations have spewed concerning his thoughts on Israel, obliging the hater, is already a setback for the places where politics and religion cross paths. The candidate doesn't have it in him to disavow any scrabble word for Intifada, and has spoken at Al Sharpton's National Action Network. Sharpton, aka the Cossack of Crown Heights for his incitement of the crowd leading to the murder of Australian Torah student Yankel Rosenbaum during the Crown Heights riots of August 19-21, 1999 is one of the lesser choices to become bffs for a candidate trying to sell himself as a man of the people, their races and their religions.

Mamdani, in my estimation, will set a 2025 New York City back to the 7th Century, due to his dependence on the backward who boast of heaven-sent superiority, but are not "the chosen". For starters, his intent as Mayor to "target and tax richer White neighborhoods" is Discrimination 1, Losing Battle 10.

Then there's the matter of affordable housing, where Mamdani believes shared spaces to the max is the way to go. China believes so too, going the extra mile rewarding those practicing their good neighbor policy spying on each other out for the Communist party line.

Yet, what say Mamdani about his mother's $2M Village loft-digs, no doubt more akin to a co-op at The Waldorf Astoria, while her son, the Assemblyman from Astoria, Queens, resides in a rent-stabilized apartment?

Then there's the issue of government-run grocery stores. Would shoppers be required to present a local government ID card revealing whether their blood type has the common Caucasoid factor O+ at 37% of the population, putting shoppers purchasing pickles in a higher tax bracket much like the special tax levy Mamdani suggests for richer White neighborhoods? And, who in their right mind in New York City believes Rules For Radicals is on the list of recommended Classics for the SAT? U.S. Secretary of Education Linda MacMahon take note.

Mamdani is an outlier, not meant for this world of New York life as we know it. There is no average New Yorker yet the Mayor wannabe wants our kith and kin to be average--forget any aspirations that culminate in achieving a place within the American Dream. Mamdani would become New York City's Mahdi--the Islamist Socialist's Messiah dispensing the message New Yorkers can forget about a free-to-be quality of life.

To elect Mamdani to lead New York City is to acquiesce to his mantra that it's the height of selfishness not to share - his little corner of the world. We would then share share share until the bottom falls out because Mandani's terms are not sustainable. Mamdani would then be free once more to seek and find a new rent-controlled apartment while his neighbors live like sardines. But happy sardines.

L.Charm Tenenbaum, an ardent Zionist, is an alumnus of John Jay College of Criminal Justice and on the cusp of finishing her first book, a work of historical fiction Where The Modern White House Converges With Tudor England.