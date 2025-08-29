Israel's pavilion at DSEI 2023

The British government has recently imposed unilateral restrictions on the official participation of Israeli government and military representatives in the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) weapons exhibition, scheduled to be held in London in September.

Politico cited a British government spokesman who clarified that Israeli companies will be allowed to participate in the show.

The Israeli Defense Ministry referred to the decision as an "offensive and shameful act of discrimination" against Israel’s representatives. Accordingly, the Ministry announced that it will withdraw from the exhibition and not establish a national pavilion.

This being said, Israeli industries that choose to participate will, however, receive the Ministry’s full support.

"At a time when Israel is engaged on multiple fronts against Islamist extremists and terrorist organisations - forces that also threaten the West and international shipping lanes - this decision by Britain plays into the hands of extremists, grants legitimacy to terrorism, and introduces political considerations wholly inappropriate for a professional defence industry exhibition," the Defense Ministry stated.