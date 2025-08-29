A 15-year-old boy found himself trapped on early Friday morning in a sewer eight meters (26 ft) under Refidim Street, near the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv.

An investigation into the incident found that three teenagers entered the neighborhood sewage system, which extends through concrete pipes beneath the ground.

Two of the teens managed to get themselves out, while the third was unable to crawl out of the system of horizontal pipes.

Fire and Rescue teams, together with the Special Rescue Unit, were deployed to the scene of the incident and worked to extract the boy. The boy was trapped in the sewer for approximately three hours. He was conscious yet exhausted.

To facilitate the rescue, part of the northbound Ayalon Highway near the KKL interchange was closed. The boy was extracted through a manhole on the highway and was taken for medical treatment. Following the rescue, the highway was reopened.