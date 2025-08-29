Twenty one Foreign Ministers have banded together to sign a Joint Statement (below) that parrots the false allegation propagated by the United Nations: That Israel is acting in violation of international law in approving plans “for settlement construction in the E1 area, East of Jerusalem” (E1) - without specifying the particular international law that they rely on to make such claim.

In fact construction in E1 by Israel is authorised by international law: Articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine (Mandate) - preserved until today under article 80 of the United Nations Charter.

It is the United Nations that is acting illegally in breach of article 80 of its own Charter in seeking to prevent Israel reconstituting the Jewish National Home in E1 as authorised by both the Mandate and the UN’s own Charter.

As I pointed out as recently as 18 August in my article :

In April 1945 - Article 80 was inserted in the UN Charter after the Jewish Agency for Palestine submitted a Memorandum to the UN Conference on International Organization held in San Francisco requesting:

In view of the unique character of the Palestine Mandate and the special rights of the Jewish people thereunder, no action should be taken at the San Francisco Conference which would be inconsistent with or prejudicial to the special rights of the Jewish people under the Balfour Declaration and the Palestine Mandate, and all such rights shall be expressly reserved and safeguarded.

Those special rights of the Jewish people involved the reconstitution of the Jewish National Home in any part of the 22% of the Mandate territory located west of the Jordan River - whilst denying any such rights in the 78% of the Mandate territory located east of the Jordan River.

I sent my article to Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on 18 August and made the following claim:

“UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ remarks on 28 July to the wrap-up session of the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the two-State Solution included this false and misleading statement - repeatedly made by him since being appointed Secretary-General:

“The two-State solution remains the only framework rooted in international law, endorsed by this Assembly, and supported by the international community.”

False:

The two-State solution is not rooted in international law - but flagrantly violates international law - specifically articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine (Mandate) and article 80 of the UN Charter.”

I asked for Guterres’ response within 72 hours and offered to publish his response verbatim - but Guterres has failed to do so - not even acknowledging receipt of my request.

Guterres has followed this reprehensible practice on scores of occasions since my writing to him after the Security Council passed Resolution 2334 on 23 December 2016 - which the Obama/Biden administration refused to veto as it was vacating the White House for President-elect Donald Trump - reaffirming :

“that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace;”

Continuing to ignore article 80 of the UN Charter and acting in flagrant breach of its provisions has proved to be a recipe for total disaster for both the Security Council and General Assembly.

I drew article 80 of the Charter to the attention of Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong on 30 September 2024. She never responded.

This wall of silence condemns those who practice it.

