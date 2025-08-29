Right-wing activist Ayelet Lash published footage of an unusual incident that took place at Kursi Beach in the Sea of Galilee.

In the video, an Arab woman is seen walking up to three girls walking near the beach. After a short conversation between them, the girls were seen fleeing the scene.

A relative of the girls said it was an attempted attack. "About two hours ago, my cousins underwent an attempted attack on Kursi Beach at the Sea of Galilee," she wrote, adding that it was a "terrorist with a black keffiyeh" who approached the girls with a knife in her hand.

Police forces that were called to the scene interrogated the suspect, but after a short interrogation, decided to release her. She claimed to investigators that she had arrived at the scene with her family and was holding a knife for cutting meat, noting that she was a teacher and a midwife.

The girls' cousin criticized the decision to release the suspect, "The policewoman told the girls that she had no criminal record, so they released her. They are not taking responsibility, she came and threatened three teenage girls just for the fun of it. Tomorrow it will end in disaster!"

Ayelet Lash wrote alongside the video, "Shame and disgrace that she is not arrested. If it was a boy with sideburns threatening an Arab woman with a knife, he would now be handcuffed in the basements of the Shin Bet! We should be ashamed of this. National surrender."