Finance Minister and Security Cabinet member Bezalel Smotrich outlined Israel’s plan against Hamas at a press conference, while painting a clear picture of victory and emphasizing the elements needed for total victory: military defeat, economic isolation, territorial reduction, and opening Gaza crossings for voluntary emigration.

Smotrich stated, "Israel does not have the privilege of ending the campaign without victory. There is only one option — decision and victory."

The plan offers Hamas two options. Surrender scenario: return all hostages, dismantle terror infrastructure, remove Hamas leaders, allow free emigration, and cede security control to Israel permanently. Decision scenario: if Hamas refuses, Israel will conduct a swift military-political operation, collapsing Hamas’s military structures, imposing a siege on Gaza City, controlling humanitarian aid, separating Hamas from the population, and gradually annexing parts of Gaza while implementing voluntary relocation.

Smotrich concluded, "Victory is possible and can be achieved quickly. We must finish this campaign by year’s end—for the fallen, hostages, reservists, residents, Israel’s security, our children, justice, and the Jewish and Western worlds. Decision and victory."

Link to live press conference