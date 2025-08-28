The Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported on Thursday that Israel located and seized "secret and sensitive equipment" near Damascus. The report is attributed to an Israeli security official and comes after reports of IDF activity near the Syrian capital.

According to the report, the IDF succeeded in dismantling Turkish surveillance devices that had been planted in the Damascus area and were intended to monitor Israel.

In Israel, officials warned the new Syrian regime not to heed Ankara's directives and described it as "playing with fire."

The official added that the seized installations had been deployed in military bases in Syria for more than a decade. He said, "We told the al-Shara' regime not to test our patience and the boundaries of our military actions."

At the same time, a Syrian source told Al Jazeera that four helicopters and two Israeli Air Force fighter jets arrived overnight in the al-Kiswa area on the outskirts of Damascus. The helicopters landed dozens of soldiers, reportedly special forces, along with heavy vehicles, and conducted a search of a military base.

The forces remained at the site for about two hours and then left the same way. According to the report, the fighter jets operated to "open a corridor" for the helicopters and to prevent Syrian forces from reaching the compound. There were no reports of exchange of fire between the forces.