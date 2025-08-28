After meeting with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke last night at a reception held in his honor at the home of Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter.

The reception was attended by leaders of the Jewish community, Christian friends of Israel, and government officials. Among those who took part were Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Alison Hooker and President Trump’s religious affairs advisor Paula White-Cain.

Minister Sa'ar: “The Israeli-American offensive cooperation has removed the Iranian nuclear threat for a few years, at least."

Tomorrow we may hear good news regarding “Snapback.” This is a vital step - not only because of Israel’s clear and consistent policy, according to which enemy countries around us will not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons, an existential issue for us - but also because of the strong American commitment demonstrated here.

"The American commitment presented here is very important for the region, for American leadership in the world, for the future and future attempts of Iran itself, should it try to return to this path."