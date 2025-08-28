Just days before the new academic year begins, the senior leadership of the Bnei Akiva school network came together with hundreds of school principals and administrators for a heartfelt evening of appreciation and inspiration. The highlight of the event was a powerful and emotional conversation with relased hostage Eli Sharabi, who shared his remarkable story of resilience and hope.

The evening was hosted by renowned creator, singer, and actor Noam Yaakobson, who entertained the audience with a blend of song and humor. The program featured a moving video tribute honoring the tireless work of the network’s leaders, a unique slam poetry performance by participating school heads, and a professional panel discussion with division leaders.

The emotional centerpiece of the evening was when Eli Sharabi took the stage to a standing ovation. In a deeply personal interview with Rabbi Dr. Yona Goodman, educational director of the network, Sharabi opened up about the tragic loss of his wife, daughters, and brother.

"The loss is horrendous and it follows me every day," Sharabi said. "But the pain lives alongside life. I have a full life — full of purpose and happiness — with my amazing family and friends. I consider myself lucky: lucky to be alive, lucky to be free, and lucky for the years I had with Lian and my girls. I have no privilege to lie in bed and cry — I love life.”

Sharabi also spoke about his bond with fellow former hostage Alon Ohel, whom he supported through a difficult period after their release. “I found Alon at a very low point,” he shared. “I took him under my wing, spoke to him, and gave him tools to cope. He’s come a long way. I have no doubt he’ll make it — I believe we’ll see him soon.”

At the close of his remarks, the audience joined Sharabi in a moving rendition of the traditional song of prayer "Achinu Kol Beit Yisrael," which asks God to help set free captive Jews wherever they are.

In a final tribute, network CEO Elchanan Glatt presented Sharabi with a certificate of appreciation, saying: “May we one day pray with the depth of faith that Eli brings to his ‘Shema Yisrael’ in our schools."