To all the discombobulated self-serving and weak temporary leaders of Britain, Europe, Australia, Canada and elsewhere, and to all the mindless masses that blindly follow various left wing progressive and Islamic groups, let it be known that:

A FLAG DOES NOT MAKE A COUNTRY.

All the parading up and down, masses collecting in town squares, beachfronts, crossing bridges, outside embassies, motorcades or wherever, actually achieve nothing! They certainly annoy ordinary people, disrupt the traffic but don’t recruit a single additional soul to their cause. Intimidation and bullying is the name of the game.

When it comes to Islamists gathering en masse, it is bullying, racist abuse of their numbers on their host countries, deliberately tempting their hosts to accuse them of the cleverly and calculatingly invented "Islamophobia".

Essentially, the ever and always anti-Semitic Europe and other English speaking countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Canada, all run by left wing weaklings and moral minnows, are outsourcing their anti-Semitism to the Nazi reincarnation found in Islam.

The phenomenon is insane. These are Christian countries, at least at present, and as such their messiah was a Jew. The very Bible they believe in, the Old Testament, is taken from the Jewish Bible: Torah, Prophets and Psalms. They quote it every day.

Essentially Christianity started off as a Jewish Reform movement, but for all its history, good and bad, many times very bad, it nevertheless remains an extension of Judaism. The contribution of Christianity was to spread the originally Jewish concept of a single G-d and the important concepts contained in the Ten Commandments, eventually becoming what we call the Judeo-Christian culture and giving rise to Western Civilisation.

Now the clueless and feeble, pathetic, fearful and tired fools that currently run most of Europe, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Canada etc are surrendering to the Islamic invasions of their countries. Britain, with 6.5% of its population Islamic, is gutless in the extreme! How, by any logic, can 6.5% dominate the remaining 93.5%? All the more reason to get rid of Starmer and the Labour party. I hope the ordinary Brits will stand up and rise against this madness and their country being taken over before it’s too late!

Britain may be a peaceful country, but where is the Brits' proverbial courage? Their police system has been corrupted and developed a two tier system. One for the Islamists who get away with aggression and bullying tolerated beyond common sense, and one for ordinary Brits.

Which brings me back to the Palestinian Arab flag waving in great numbers in every country where there are Islamists.

Western democracies have reached a stage where their freedoms and non-discerning tolerance lead them to accept “protest”. Islam easily takes advantage of this, again to mark territory, get the host country’s population used to their overwhelming and belligerent presence, and- increasingly - take over.



What is tragic is the influence Islam has had on the stupid, weak and ignorant westerners in the societies they have invaded. The damage, unfortunately, has taken root like weeds in the minds of many Westerners. Christianity, has not stood up or fought back. The left wing has played its part. (I must point out that liberalism is separate from the left wing and progressives. One can be a liberal human being and not left wing.)

I quote from Dr Peter Hammond:



1. From 5% on, the Islamist exercise an inordinate influence in proportion to their percentage of the population, For example, they will push for the introduction of halal (clean by Islamic standards) food and increase pressure on supermarket chains to feature such food on their shelves, along with threats for failure to comply.

Soon they begin to apply pressure to allow Sharia law within their own communities (sometimes no-go ghettos).

2. When Muslims approach 10% of the population, they tend to increase lawlessness as a means of complaint about their conditions. In Paris, we are already seeing car-burnings. Any non-Muslim action offends Islam, and results in uprisings and threats, such as in Amsterdam, with opposition to Mohammed cartoons and films about Islam.

3. The violence increases when the Muslim population reaches 20%. After reaching 20%, nations can expect hair-trigger rioting, jihad militia formations, sporadic killings, and the burnings of Christian churches and Jewish synagogues.

4. At 40%, nations experience widespread massacres, chronic terror attacks, and ongoing militia warfare.

So what is the endless display of Palestinian flags about? Is it only about establishing a Palestinian state? Not at all!

It is a convenient stick to lean on to push the Islamic agenda wherever Islamists are in whatever country.

Of course Islamists don’t want the Jews or Israel. Like the Europeans and Christians throughout history, the Jews are, as always, a convenient whipping boy.

But, if there were no Jews or Israel or the excuse of “Palestinian Arab independence” mantra, Islam would have to find some other cause, sure to be the infidel Christians. In fact, It already has.

The future of Europe:

What are Europe countries to do? They are going to have to replace their useless and weak leaders. They are going to have to set aside many of their liberal laws and stand up to Islam in their countries with a strong hand and tolerate absolutely threats from their Muslim populations. Protests and flag waving must not be tolerated. Many will have to be expelled. Any form of Islamic terrorism must be nipped in the bud. Ghettos must not be allowed to form. If Western Civilisation is to survive, this and much more has to be implemented.

If a Westerner/European moves to live in an Islamic country, there is no give, no tolerance. Nothing! We all know that.

In sum, Islam and its expansion and invasions has to be stopped. The marauding murderous Islamic gangs in Africa must be destroyed. It is shocking that the Christian churches do nothing about the wholesale murder and genocide in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

The invasions of Britain and the rest of Europe have to be stopped immediately. That won’t happen under feckless Starmer, but will if Nigel Farage and his Reform Party win the next election. France may need Marine le Pen.

Le Pen applied limited expulsion of party members accused of racism, anti-Semitism or Pétainism (an authoritarian, anti-democratic government which actively collaborated with Nazi Germany, including its racial policies). Le Pen expelled her radical father from the party in August 2015, after he made controversial statements. She is strongly anti-immigration, a nationalist and pro-protectionist. She favours an interventionist role of government, and is opposed to globalisation and multiculturalism. She has supported Israel during this Gaza war.

There is much in her policies that are not ideal, but it is what is urgently needed to replace the feckless Macron and help save Europe.

The future of "Palestine:"

Flags do not a country make, and in the case of "Palestine", will never do so. They can wave flags to their hearts content.

Note that the Palestinian Arab flag is an exact copy of the Jordanian flag sans the white star in the red isosceles triangle on the hoist side. Ironically, Jordan, illegally hived off and renamed Jordan instead of Transjordan by the British Mandate in 1922, is the real “Palestinian state”. The British complicated matters by imposing an Arabian from Mecca as Emir, and later in true British style, a king. But then, as is the case today, the Arabs per se were leaderless.

Their flag being a copy of Jordan’s flag loudly illustrates the Palestinian Arab entity as a group that steals, covets and plagiarises other cultures, having none of their own, forming a sub-culture filled with liars, thieves and thugs. One has only to look at the Gazans on October 7, 2023 to see where this leads.

Islam’s expansion and invasion can and must be stopped. We cannot immediately change their culture or society, but we can limit it. Israel's destruction of Hamas will be a significant start. As Nazi Germany and Japan were deradicalised, culturally changed and educated, so must the Palestinian Arabs begin the same process.

There is much merit and possibly the real solution in the ideas of Mordechai Kedar, an Israeli scholar and expert of Arab culture and a now retired lecturer at Bar-Ilan University in Israel.

Kedar has promoted a Palestinian-Israeli peace plan referred to as the "Palestinian Emirates" or "Eight-State Solution" since 2012. According to Kedar, "The eight-state solution is based on the sociology of the Middle East, which has the tribe as the major cornerstone of society. We should follow this characteristic of Middle Eastern culture as the basis for the Israeli-Palestinian solution.” He says that the Western-style nation-state structures imposed on regions inhabited by multiple tribes such as Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Libya are failed or failing, whereas states based on homogenous tribes such as the United Arab Emirates can succeed.

This has recently been embraced by the major clan in Hebron.

Imposing western democracy on essentially tribal clans and societies does not work. Within city states whose security is controlled by Israel, let them run themselves. Who cares if there is no democracy within these city states? The head of the clan runs the city and within their society, culture and social structure, discipline, policing etc. Each city state can be controlled by Israel with all that implies in terms of terrorism. The positive that has come out of Hebron is a desire to run a society with economic stability, peaceful norms and a desire to join the Abraham Accords. Obviously when dealing with the Arabs/Islamists, caution is required.

The future of the world:

The Palestinian Arab flag will eventually disappear as will the idea of a "Palestine", eventually confined to and only found in Wikipedia. The Arab states such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, essentially the homogeneous states, are tired of the Palestinian Arabs. World economics and the potential of the world going off oil to a great extent in the future will force change and modernisation. The Iranian threat to these countries must be removed, as well as the curse of radical Islam.

As of 2025, the global Muslim population is estimated to be around 2 billion people, making up approximately 24-25% of the total world population. Religious fanaticism will be a continued great threat. If only 10% of Muslims are radical, that still means 20 million fanatics running around the world. As the world stood up to Nazism, Hitler and Japan, so it must now stand up to Islam and radical Islam, in whatever form it manifests itself, Shi’ite, Sunni or whatever.

Until the West accepts that a flag does not make a country, regains and develops its pride, values its culture and history, and finds its long-missing courage, it will suffer the slings and arrows of the outrageous fortune Israel has had to contend with for over 100 years. It is coming sooner than later to these countries. In fact, it is already there.

May G-d Bless Britain, Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and give them courage, strength and decent leaders.

David Hersch is Chairman of SAIPAC, the South African Israel Public Affairs Committee. Former chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (Cape Council) as well as a former national vice-chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF). He is also a former member of the South Jewish Board of Deputies (Cape Council). Retired businessman and broadcaster.

25 August 2025