Hamas' internal security mechanism has published warnings to the residents of Gaza against what it calls 'false propaganda' from Israel, claiming that IDF forces have withdrawn from the center and east of Khan Yunis.

In a message published on Telegram, it is claimed that IDF vehicles are still present in these areas, and that several residents have been killed there in recent hours.

The message claims that the map published by the IDF, marking 'safe' areas, is a deceit intended to lure residents closer to military deployment zones in order to harm them.

It further states that there are no safe places in Khan Younis, and that the Muwasi areas and the western regions, classified by Israel as humanitarian areas, are under continuous bombardment.

The message calls on residents not to believe the IDF's evacuation instructions and to remain in their places, claiming that 'the enemy's hell is everywhere.'