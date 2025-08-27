The Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eden Bar Tal, held a press conference today (Wednesday) for the international media, in which he presented a comprehensive analysis of the IPC report.

According to Bar Tal, based on the organization's own data, gross forgeries aimed at serving a political agenda aligned with Hamas's campaign were uncovered.

The report that exposes the lies.

Bar Tal revealed an official letter that Israel sent to the IPC demanding the immediate suppression of the report. "If the report is not suppressed," he warned, "Israel will turn to donor countries requesting to stop funding the organization."

Among the findings presented: the IPC invented 182 "virtual" deaths to reach the threshold of 188 deaths required to declare a state of famine.

Additionally, the organization used the MUAC 15% index, which is not permitted for use in such situations, and relied on clinic data that is forbidden according to the IPC's own standards.

It was also claimed that the organization selectively chose data: out of a survey that included 15,749 children, only data from 7,519 children were selected - in a way that led to the desired political result for the report's authors. Furthermore, one of the two surveys conducted in Gaza, which indicated that there is no famine in the strip, was hidden in the report's appendix.

Bar Tal concluded that these are serious forgeries that do not meet research standards, and that Israel will not allow the report to be considered valid data.