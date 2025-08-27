IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir met on Wednesday with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director, Cindy McCain.

The meeting was attended by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, MG Ghassan Alian, and focused on the humanitarian aid effort for the Gaza Strip.

As part of the meeting, key efforts advanced by COGAT to stabilize the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip were presented, including their direct impact on the situation on the ground, in contrast to Hamas's false campaign. In addition, work plans for the future were outlined.

The Chief of the General Staff emphasized the IDF's commitment to preventing famine and doing everything in its power to continue enabling humanitarian aid to reach the civilian population directly, rather than Hamas.