The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a field tour today (Wednesday) in the Gaza Strip together with the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor, the Head of the Operations Directorate, MG Itzik Cohen, the Commander of the Gaza Division, BG Barak Hiram, the Commander of the Etzioni Brigade, the Commander of the Southern Brigade, and other commanders.

During the tour, the Chief of the General Staff was presented with the recent activities of the Etzioni Reserve Brigade and the Southern Brigade in the Gaza Strip. He spoke with the troops and commanders of the Etzioni Brigade, whose reserve duty was extended as part of the developments in the campaign, and emphasized his appreciation for their activity in the Gaza Strip during these days.

From the remarks of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir: “We are in a multi-front campaign and are operating on all fronts with full strength. There are arenas in which we have already operated and are prepared to operate again if required.

Our main effort at this time is in enhancing the operation in Gaza City. We are focused on this right now and are continuing operational moves on the ground. We are committed to bringing back the hostages, defeating Hamas, and ensuring that an event like October 7th never happens again.

Thanks to the reservists, Israel stands tall against every enemy, your sacrifice is an inspiration to us all. Conscripts, career soldiers, and tens of thousands of reservists are answering the call and sacrificing their personal lives, along with their families, for the security of the state. You embody the deepest expression of Israeli solidarity and of commitment to the future of the state.

We will do everything to create stability and to reduce the burden on the reservists, with the understanding that this is a precious national resource.

Against the backdrop of challenges across all arenas, we cannot accept a situation in which not all parts of society bear the burden. Israel’s security requires the full partnership of all parts of the nation. This is a civic duty and a national imperative. I call on everyone to enlist and contribute their share equally, this is the call of the hour, and we must all respond to it.”