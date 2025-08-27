Ilana Gritzewsky, a survivor of Hamas captivity and the partner of the current hostage Matan Zangauker, testified before the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday about the horrors she experienced in the Hamas terror tunnels

"Within minutes, our home in Nir Oz turned into hell. They dragged me, beat me, and humiliated me. On the streets of Gaza, I was forced to walk hand in hand with a terrorist as if I were his wife, so that they would not notice that I was kidnapped," Gritzewsky said in her testimony.

Ilana added, "For 55 days, I slept on the floor, hungry, sick, and without medicine. I lost 12 kilos. The terrorists ate meat, rice, and vegetables, and we received ten grains of hummus or a piece of dry pita. While the world talks about hunger in Gaza, we, the kidnapped, are the ones who were starved and are still starving on purpose."

About her partner Matan, who is still held hostage in Gaza, Ilana said: "In the tunnel, I discovered that Matan was a short distance from me the whole time, but they didn't let me see him. I refused to be released because I wanted to stay by his side. I left Gaza with a hole in my heart and a promise: to do everything to bring him and the other hostages home."

Ambassador Danon stated in response: "Ilana's testimony is chilling and presents a clear picture to the Security Council: Hamas is abusing the hostages, starving them, and using international aid to feed the terrorists. The international community can no longer look away. Hamas must be defeated and the hostages must be released."