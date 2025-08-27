President Donald Trump issued a scathing statement on Wednesday, calling for legal action against billionaire George Soros and his son, Alexander, citing their alleged role in supporting violent protests across the United States.

"George Soros, and his wonderful radical left son, should be charged with RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) because of their support of violent protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America," Trump wrote in a social media post. He accused Soros and his associates of contributing to national unrest, saying, "Soros and his group of psychopaths have caused great damage to our country!"

The President's remarks reflect longstanding concerns among conservative groups regarding Soros's financial influence through the Open Society Foundations (OSF), which has directed significant resources toward progressive causes in the United States. OSF’s funding portfolio includes numerous NGOs and advocacy groups involved in issues such as criminal justice reform, immigration policy, and campus activism.

Several watchdog organizations have drawn attention to OSF's financial support for groups accused of anti-Israel activity. According to NGO Monitor, recipients of Soros-linked grants have included organizations supportive of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, and other groups active in Judea and Samaria. Critics argue that some of these NGOs have undermined Israel's legitimacy on the international stage and maintained affiliations with entities hostile to the Jewish state.

Public records and investigative reporting have also highlighted OSF funding ties to J Street, a Washington-based advocacy group that has faced criticism in the Israeli political sphere for its policy stances. In the realm of campus activism, Soros-funded entities have been linked to student groups engaged in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, some of which have drawn scrutiny for their rhetoric and tactics.

President Trump also issued a warning to Soros's "crazy, West Coast friends," stating, "Be careful, we’re watching you!" He concluded the message by emphasizing that the American public would no longer tolerate efforts to destabilize the nation: "We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to ‘breathe,’ and be free."

Neither George Soros nor representatives of the Open Society Foundations have responded publicly to the President's comments as of publication.