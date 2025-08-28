LTC Nadav Shoshani IDF Spokesperson

Within the framework of efforts to bring humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip in accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and in parallel with preparations to receive the population in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, in the coming days, the construction of two additional humanitarian aid and food distribution centers in the southern Gaza Strip will be completed.

Once the work is completed, there will be a total of five food distribution centers in the Gaza Strip. The distribution center in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood will be replaced by the two centers currently being established in the southern Strip to improve the response and the safety of distribution.

The new aid sites IDF Spokesperson

The establishment of the distribution centers has been underway in recent months, led by the political echelon with the US administration, and by the IDF Southern Command and COGAT.

According to the IDF, since the end of May until now, more than 2.3 million weekly food packages have been distributed to families through the four existing centers.

"The IDF, through COGAT and in accordance with the directives of the political echelon, will continue to enable humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, while taking every necessary effort to ensure the orderly distribution of food to the residents of the Gaza Strip and to prevent the humanitarian aid from reaching the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF stated.