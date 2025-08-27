A 10-year-old boy from central Israel was injured on Tuesday after suffering an electric shock at a amusement park operating as part of summer activities in Kiryat Motzkin.

According to reports, the child, who was wet and barefoot after playing on an inflatable water ride, entered the bumper cars attraction. Moments after the ride was activated, he felt an electric current in his body.

The boy’s father sent a warning letter to the local community center network and the ride operators demanding the immediate closure of the attraction and a full safety inspection.

The concessionaire stated: “The boy entered the area without permission, barefoot and wet, after the operator had refused him entry twice. We regret the incident. The place operates in accordance with the law and with all the required permits.”