But there is one exception. One leader, and he is hated by so many. That leader: Donald J Trump: President of the United States of America.

Here we are, a few decades of “mea culpa” following the Holocaust-oh, this will never happen again - oops-it is. It isn’t the Nazis or the white supremacists this time, although they are participating: Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson - it’s the Muslims. And unlike Germany with 40 million people, there are 2 billion Muslims. How the world cheers them on, including leaders from the West - Canada, France, Great Britain, Australia. The Palestinian Arab terrorist group Hamas has celebrated the Western countries for their decisions.

He is not hated because of his policies on China, Iran, Russia, Ukraine, tariffs. He is hated for standing with Israel, with which America has a unique and stable alliance based on a broadly based set of shared values, opposition to totalitarianism, and Israel’s remarkable, and typically understated contribution to American safety, security, and military capabilities.

He is hated for standing with Israel, a country the size of New Jersey, surrounded by 22 Muslim countries with 250 million Muslims living there. No Jews, though. He is hated because he has shown antisemitism can and must be confronted. Trump is protecting the civil rights of American Jews, enforcing the law, protecting public order and prosecuting antisemitic crimes. It sure isn’t happening in Canada, France, Great Britain, Belgium, Australia… I often think that those who hate Trump also hate Israel and the Jews.

When Moses took the Jews out of Egypt, he drowned the Pharaoh’s army; but that army continues to rise up over time.

I am sickened by the stench of hate.The take-down of Germany - the second time - with the planned murder of six million Jews for the crime of being Jewish - was to be the end of this putrefying Jew hatred. No more wilful blindness toward antisemitism. And yet…

The world loves to hate the Jews - be it the media, institutions of higher and lower education, or governments - think of France, Great Britain and Canada. Can you imagine Britain offering the Germans a state in the middle of WWII? If these same institutions were against any other group - black people, Muslims transgender…well.

Israelis have been assaulted in Europe, including the pogrom against Jews in Amsterdam earlier this year. Jewish restaurants in Europe (and the U.S.) have been damaged, and their patrons have been harassed. Israeli cruise ships have been prevented from landing at European ports by gangs of pro-Hamas demonstrators. Fifty Israeli youngsters were removed from a flight for singing Hebrew songs.

Predatory acts against Israelis and Jews seemingly abound worldwide with apparent impunity and abetment. American and world media attack Israel; not the Muslim barbarians who are following in the footsteps of the Nazis who declared: “the Jews are our misfortune.”

Look around, people. This is not an assault on the Jews alone. It is on you, too. And President Trump knows this.The Jews have always been the canary in the coal mine. This isn’t just Jew hatred. It is hatred for the West, for Christianity and the ethic of freedom. You, too, are in the pot of water, slowly warming up until it is too late and you are a boiled frog.

“Soon We Will Conquer Paris and Rome, Rule Europe with Islam.”

Jihad against Christians in Europe

I must admit this Jew hatred is getting to me. Never thought this would happen again. And so soon.

The world repressed and suppressed their hate for a while. Ironically, those who said the Holocaust never happened now say there is a Holocaust in Gaza.

Facts have no meaning. We learned that after Oct 7. The world stands against Israel. It is just plain raw Jew hatred - worse than it was pre-Hitler. Far worse. At least the Nazis had the “decency” to kill Jews before setting them on fire.

Didn’t take long, did it. Enough pity for the Jews after the Holocaust.

We have donated millions of dollars to organizations to speak on behalf of the Jewish people. That was the mistake - they speak. And write. And so what? Granted silence is collusion, but now is the time to fight fire with fire.

Jews are hated- the world has made that clear - so let them hate us even more, if that’s possible.

We need the world to fear us - then they will respect us. Let’s learn from our enemies.

If Muslims can protest outside a synagogue WATCH

How about holding a minyan outside a mosque?

If Muslims can pray on the street…..

WATCH

In Montreal a man in a keffiyeh threatens a Jewish passerby.

And this: A couple of teenagers began harassing Jewish people in Brooklyn, New York when they couldn’t get into the synagogue, one of the bigots vandalized the man’s car. Just like Germany under Hitler.

WATCH

And in Germany ‘Child killers’: Jewish activists were doused with red paint in Germany while hanging up hostage posters

They do this all the time.

Islamofascists and progressives block roads, infiltrate Jewish communities, go into churches and scream “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea;” which is the call to eradicate the Jewish state.

Enough talking.

The time has come, well, come and come and come again, to act. Before we see the “No Jews Allowed” signs, again.

How about protests everywhere, all the time? Take a page from the Jew-hating Muslims and Progressives.

Let’s protest in their faces: How about some protests on the streets? In front of the CBC to demand that this Canadian propaganda outlet for the Liberals be defunded. How about going into Muslim neighbourhoods and screaming: “Israel will be free from the river to the sea.” How about protesting in front of Police departments-like in Toronto-who do nothing to protect the Jews?

We say Never Forget -oh please- the world has totally forgotten October 7, 2023.

Barbarians attack Israel. How quickly the world forgot the barbarity of it all and then demanded that Israel feed these people.

Israel October 7 -

Abduction video of Noa Argamani

The capture of Israeli men.

An Israeli man tries to hide near a vehicle but is spotted by a Islamic Jihadist and is executed

A man is abducted to Gaza as ‘innocent Gazans’ cheer

Israel and the Jews are under attack all the time - and now during a war started by Muslim barbarians, the barbarians are winning the propaganda war which appears to be more important than the real war.

We became complacent after the Holocaust believing that such hate would never reappear.

Hahaha.

It’s worse because of social media. The entire world is against the Jewish people. No other nation has been forced to feed its enemy. Just Israel. Why is Ukraine not forced to feed the Soviets? After all, Russia invaded. Based on what happened to Israel, Ukraine is committing a war crime by not providing food. And where is the sturm and drang over the number of civilians killed? Bombed? In both countries.

We may be small but we are mighty. We are God’s chosen people. And He is choosing us, now to speak up. To march. To protest. To protect. When we protect Israel we protect the free world for we, the Jews, are the people who gave the world the ethic of freedom, justice and mercy, charity and loving kindness, free will, the knowledge that all people are born with equal intrinsic value and all life is sacred.

Listen to Melanie Philips

That we teach all life is sacred is one reason why this war in Gaza goes on and on. Any other country invaded the way Israel was invaded would have “Dresdened” them - bombed them into smithereens in the first month. And then hundreds of IDF soldiers would still be alive and the hostages may have been freed.

It is time to stand with Donald Trump - the only world leader to stand with us.

This is Israel (make sure to click on this link)