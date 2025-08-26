Hamas-affiliated media channels reported a series of "unprecedented violations" on the Temple Mount this past Sunday and Monday by "a group of settlers."

According to the Hamas channels, these actions, which occurred at the start of the Jewish month of Elul, constitute a "dangerous escalation that threatens the historic and religious status quo at the holy site (al-Aqsa Mosque).

They also stated that the "violations" included the "settlers" entering the al-Aqsa Mosque plaza and committing "provocative acts" under heavy security of the Israeli security forces, who provided full protection during their "infiltration" and stay at the site.

According to the reports, while at the holiest site in Judaism, "The settlers conducted many provocative ceremonies, which included the blowing of a shofar, dancing, singing, and prostrating in the mosque plaza."

The Hamas channels referred to these actions as "a flagrant violation of the sanctity of the al-Aqsa Mosque and the sanctity of the Islamic religious sites."