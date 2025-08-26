Yuval, widow of the late Yishai Urbach, who was killed in battle in Gaza, shared moving words in a memorial group dedicated to his memory. Her message was written to mark seven months since their marriage and three and a half months since his fall.

“Seven months ago today, Yishai and I stood under the wedding canopy and our souls became one. Seven months ago today, we entered into a covenant with each other and with God. On that day, we established a holy and radiant home - a home of Torah, a home that brings joy to God, a home that spreads light, love, joy, and heroism among the people of Israel,” she wrote.

Yuval reflected on the short time they had together: “About three and a half months ago, Yishai was killed, when we had been married for only three and a half months. This means that from now on, I will carry the title of widow longer than I was privileged to bear the title of wife. And to tell the truth, I hate the title of widow. I cherished so deeply the title of Yishai’s wife.”

She recalled the cherished daily moments of their shared life. “Yishai would always recite the blessing after meals quietly, yet loud enough for me to hear: ‘The Merciful will bless me and my wife.’ He would look at me with immense joy when I responded with the words ‘my husband.’ I was privileged to pray for him while lighting Shabbat candles. I was privileged to welcome him home, to iron his Shabbat shirts, to wash his clothes, and to cook for him in our kitchen, with our own utensils. We were privileged to welcome Shabbat together, to drink coffee, to sit and talk, and then to hurry off to prayers. We were truly privileged.”

Turning to the pain of the loss, Yuval continued: “Now I stand here, three and a half months during which I no longer add ‘The Merciful will bless me and my husband‘ in the blessing after meals. When I light the candles, I choke when I attempt to say ‘Bless me and my husband.’ From the day we began dating, I prayed that I would merit to raise children with Yishai. Now, instead, I am left crying and speechless.”

She described the stark contrast of life’s events within such a short time: “In these three months, everything felt like a surreal parallel. I was constantly torn between the moments - between the wedding and the funeral, the psalms of thanksgiving and the recitation of the mourners’ blessings, moving to a new home a month after the wedding and packing up our home a month after the funeral. I had not yet become accustomed to the title of ‘married woman’ when I was already given the title of widow.”

Yuval also shared the painful decision she made in choosing a photograph to release following the announcement of Yishai’s death: “On the evening I was informed that Yishai had been killed, I was asked to choose a picture to publish. I selected one from the wedding. My mother questioned whether this was wise, saying the image of immense joy would forever be mixed with grief and longing. There was truth in her words, but I felt it was necessary to use a wedding photo. These were his two holiest days - the day of our marriage, and the day he became a king, chosen to sit beside the Master of the Universe.”

She concluded her words with a deeply personal expression of their enduring bond: “I am our soul in this world, and you are our soul in the next. Each of us fulfills his part in our shared mission.”