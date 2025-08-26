The IDF released the findings of an initial inquiry regarding the strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, which occurred on Monday, August 25th, 2025. The inquiry was presented to the IDF Chief of Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, by the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor, on Tuesday.

According to the inquiry, troops from the Golani Brigade, who were operating in the Khan Yunis area to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, identified a camera positioned by Hamas near the Nasser Hospital. According to the IDF, the camera was being used to monitor IDF troop movements in order to facilitate terrorist attacks. This assessment was based on intelligence indicating Hamas' use of the Nasser Hospital for terrorist purposes since the beginning of the war, as well as on the documented use of hospitals by terrorist organizations throughout the conflict.

In response to the identified threat, the IDF troops acted to neutralize it by striking and dismantling the camera. The inquiry confirmed that the operation was aimed at removing the threat.

LTG Zamir received the initial findings and instructed that the inquiry be continued. He highlighted the enemy's extensive use of covert visual-intelligence gathering while exploiting sensitive civilian sites such as the Nasser Hospital to conduct terrorist operations against IDF forces.

The terrorists eliminated in the strike IDF Spokesperson

LTG Zamir also stated that six individuals killed in the operation were terrorists, including one who participated in the October 7th infiltration into Israeli territory. He expressed regret over any civilian casualties.

Further examination has been ordered into two specific areas: the authorization process prior to the strike—including the type of ammunition approved and the timing of the authorization—and the field-level decision-making process.

The Chief of Staff reiterated that the IDF targets only military objectives in its operations.