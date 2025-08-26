Yosef Engel, whose grandson Ofir was taken hostage by Hamas and returned to Israel, spoke to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva during a protest by hostage families outside the cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

"We are doing everything in our power to convince the cabinet and the government to bring all the hostages home. Even today, the cabinet will not have any results because Netanyahu does not want to," Engel claimed.

According to Engel, "the occupation of Gaza City is the greatest disaster for Israel, because the hostages will be murdered, and at the same time, the whole world will condemn us and we have become the biggest outcasts."

"Hamas is defeating us in the propaganda struggle and in the war that began on October 7. Hamas is not bending, they are defeating us," he concluded.