It was the first of Elul when Rabbi David Cohen, the Rav HaNazir, arrived at the guest house where Rav Avraham Yizchak HaCoehn Kook was staying in Kiryat Moshe. Exactly twenty years had passed since that first transformative encounter in Switzerland. (Read the fascinating story of that meeting here and of the Nazir's life here.)

This time he held in his hands a special document to show his dying master.

For twelve years, the Rav HaNazir had labored to organize Rav Kook’s writings into a systematic, comprehensive work. As his revered master lay on his death bed, he showed him the beginning fruits of his labor — the title page of the first volume of Orot HaKodesh.

Rav Kook rejoiced; and he shed tears.

On the day of his death, the third of Elul, Rav Kook motioned to his son, Rav Tzvi Yehudah, to come close. “Please pay off any outstanding debts. I do not want to owe anyone, not even the smallest amount.”

He then made a second request: “Please prepare my writings for publication. But take care that the only title given to me is ‘rabbi.'”

With great effort, Rav Kook turned his face towards the scholars in the room. When it became clear that his soul would soon depart, the people cried out, “Shema Yisrael!”

Rav Kook whispered after them, “Shema Yisrael,” breathing his final breath with the word echad — one. “The Eternal is one.”

The Rav HaNazir wrote:

“When the Rav passed away, we heard a heavenly voice. The voice called out, “Haim, ad olam!” ‘Life, forever!’

Even after completing life in this world, the soul continues; and it grows even stronger, with blessing, in eternal life.” The Rav HaNazir passed away on the 28th of Av, 5770.

(Stories from the Land of Israel. Adapted from Malachim Kivnei Adam, p. 420; preface to Orot HaKodesh, pp. 24, 30.)

