The Kretchnif Siget Rebbe (hasidic leader), Rabbi Zeida Eliezer Zev Rosenbaum, passed away at the age of 75 at Sha'are Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The rabbi was hospitalized on Saturday after he collapsed during afternoon prayers at his study hall on Rappaport Street in the Beit Yisrael neighborhood of the capital. He was diagnosed as having suffered a stroke.

Despite the efforts by the medical team, prayers by many for his recovery, and the addition of "Baruch" (blessed) to his name, the rebbe passed away surrounded by family and followers.

Funeral details to be published later.