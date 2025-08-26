IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee published a post on social media claiming that Israel saved the lives of 200 Palestinian Arab families from Gaza.

Adraee lamented the fact that the humanitarian operation did not receive fair media coverage.

The spokesman stated, "Israel saved the lives of 200 Palestinian families from Gaza! An important headline that you didn't hear in the Bankrupt (Muslim) Brotherhood media, but it happened just a few days ago.

He called out the Hamas, stating: "Oh, cowardly Hamas, you don't have an ounce of honor to fight with, but instead you hide like rats and conceal your weapons among civilians. Allah is sufficient for me, and He is the best disposer of affairs against you."