IDF and Israel Border Police forces, guided by IDF and ISA intelligence, carried out an operational activity on Tuesday in the center of Ramallah.

As part of the activity, the forces conducted a targeted raid on a currency exchange business that transfers terror funds to Hamas terrorists in order to advance terrorist activity against the State of Israel and its civilians.

During the activity, five wanted individuals suspected of terrorist activity were apprehended and transferred for further processing by the security forces. In addition, hundreds of thousands of shekels that were identified as terror funds were confiscated.

The IDF noted that this activity "joins additional activities that the IDF carries out in the Judea and Samaria area, in order to degrade the terrorist organizations’ financial infrastructure and to disrupt their capabilities to fund and advance terrorist activities against the State of Israel and its civilians."